A Rome man caught driving a vehicle without a license plate has been charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Stephen Miller II, 39, of 114 Margo Trail, was stopped near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Turner McCall Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Tuesday for driving a vehicle without a license plate. A check of the vehicle identification number revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cherokee County, Alabama.
In addition to the felony theft by receiving charge Miller is also charged with a misdemeanor for operating a vehicle without a valid license.