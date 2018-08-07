Report: Man had stolen gun in pants during traffic stop
A Rome man accused of having a stolen gun was in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Maurice Zyslonne Stocks, 18, of 435 Ashland Park Blvd. NE, is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and the misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon without a license and driving without a license.
Stocks was driving on North Broad Street Monday night when he was stopped by police at North Avenue. He had a gun in his waistband that had been reported stolen in Gordon County. Stocks also is charged with a probation violation.