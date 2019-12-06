A Grovetown man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police stopped Timothy DeWayne Delvin, 42, of 211 Hugh Meadow Circle, Grovetown, on Martha Berry Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue. He he was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe, containing methamphetamine residue.
Delvin gave a fake name and, upon being told he was under arrest, he ran from officers.
In addition to the felony drug charge, he is facing misdemeanor charges of giving a false name and date of birth, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of drug-related objects.
Delvin remained in jail Thursday night with no bond.