Report: Man had meth pipe in backpack
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday after being accused of having a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside it within a backpack he was carrying.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Dewayne Smith, 28, of 43 King Bee Circle, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects.
Police found the pipe on Smith in the area of 1013 N. Fifth Ave.
Spencer Lahr, staff writer