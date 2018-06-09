You are the owner of this article.
Report: Man had meth pipe in backpack

A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday after being accused of having a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside it within a backpack he was carrying.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Joshua Dewayne Smith, 28, of 43 King Bee Circle, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects.

Police found the pipe on Smith in the area of 1013 N. Fifth Ave.

Spencer Lahr, staff writer

