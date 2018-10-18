During the execution of a warrant, police say that a Rome man was found with methamphetamine and marijuana packaged for sale at his house Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darren Darnell Ragland, 53, of 201 E. 15th St., was arrested after he was found in his home with 28 grams of methamphetamine packaged and ready for sale. Rome police were executing a warrant when they also found over a pound of marijuana packaged for sale.
Ragland was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana with the intent of distributing. He is being held without bond.