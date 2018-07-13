Report: Man found sleeping in another’s home had meth
Rome police found methamphetamine on a man who was found sleeping in another person’s home on Davis Street on Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Davis Thomas, 47, of 1 Davis St., was arrested at 9:22 a.m. and charged with felony possession of meth as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass. He was sleeping in another Davis Street home when police arrived. During a search, the meth was found in the change pocket on the right side of his jeans.
He was in jail without bond Friday night.