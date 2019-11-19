A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday afternoon without bond after police say he fought with two officers during the execution of a warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathon Edward Cox, 23, of 75 Weathington Road, fought with two uniformed officers early Monday evening at a Smith Road address, knocking a pair of body cameras to the ground, breaking both. He also cracked the screen of a county issued iPhone during the incident.
Cox was found with around 5 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales. He is charged with felonies obstruction of law enforcement, interference with government property and possession of methamphetamine. Cox is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.