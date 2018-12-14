Floyd County police stopped a vehicle traveling on U.S. 411 Friday for driving without a license and during the traffic stop the Rome man who was stopped reportedly became violent with them.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Antonio Martin, 35, of 2305 Maple Road, was driving unlicensed down U.S. 411 when he was stopped by Floyd County police. Officers said they knew he was driving without a license which is why they initiated the stop. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Martin tried to fight the officers in an attempt to resist arrest.
Martin is being charged with three charges of felony obstruction and a misdemeanor charge of driving while unlicensed.