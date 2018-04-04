Report: Man forced way into home, assaulted 2 in front of kids
A Rome man facing charges of assault and cruelty to children was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Deonte Montreal Donaldson, 28, of 504 Nixon Ave., was arrested on a burglary warrant accusing him of forcing his way into a home on Harper Avenue in February and assaulting at least two people.
Donaldson is facing charges of felony first-degree burglary; four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree; cruelty to children in the first degree; three counts of aggravated assault; two counts of battery under the Family Violence Act; criminal damage to property; criminal attempt to commit a felony; and theft by taking.
He also is being held on a parole violation.