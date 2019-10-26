A Rome man arrested on Old Lindale Road is facing a felony and a list of misdemeanor charges after police say he fled from them in a vehicle and then on foot on Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Billy John Hammonds, 48, of 101 Crescent Ave., gave the name Jimmy when police confronted him and then drove off in his vehicle. Hammonds failed to stop for a stop sign and crossed a double-striped line. He then stopped at the Southeastern Mills manufacturing site on 333 Old Lindale Road and fled into the woods. When he was finally caught it was found he had a warrant for probation violation and a suspended driver's license.
Hammonds is charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude police officers, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic devices, failure to maintain a lane, using a false name and obstructing law enforcement.