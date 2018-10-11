Police finally arrested a Rome man after several reports of trouble throughout the day.
According to Rome Police Department records:
The last straw came Tuesday night at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard with a report of a "suspicious person" lying in the parking lot screaming. Officers found the 32-year-old man in the lobby of the nearby Cottis Inn, in the middle of an argument.
The man, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, told police he was upset because he just found out his twin brother was born two months early.
"I advised (the man) I was sorry to hear that but that does not excuse him for being disorderly in public," the officer wrote in his report.
A radio check showed at least other two police units had stopped to talk with the man about his behavior that day and he was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.