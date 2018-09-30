Report: Man facing misdemeanors brought drugs to jail
A Cedartown man accused of hiding marijuana in a patrol car was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Police stopped John Cruz, 27, of 431 McArthur St. in Cedartown, just after 2 a.m. Sunday for driving without headlights. As he was pulling into a parking lot on Turner McCall Boulevard at Broad Street, he ran over the curb.
There was an odor of alcohol in the car but Cruz at first said he had not been drinking. Then he said he'd had a beer, but later changed his answer to two. He failed a field sobriety test and the officer found an opened beer in the vehicle.
As he was being driven to jail, the officer noticed him moving around a lot. A search of the car while he was being booked turned up a plastic bag of marijuana in the back seat of the patrol car.
Cruz was charged with the felony crossing a guard line with contraband. The rest of his charges are misdemeanors: DUI, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, driving with a suspended license, giving a false name to police and a headlight violation.