A local man has been charged with two counts of obstruction of police officers and misdemeanor giving false name and birth date to law enforcement officers.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
DeMarco Anthony Farmer, 21, of 1 Glenrise Terrace, gave a false name and date of birth to two uniformed officers and then proceeded to walk away from them. When the officers caught up to him and tried to apprehend him, Farmer elbowed one of the officers in the chest.
Farmer is charged with misdemeanor and felony obstruction of police officers, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony simple battery against officers.
Farmer remained in jail with no bond on Wednesday.