Report: Man driving with cellphone in hand had no license
A driver stopped by police in Lindale for allegedly violating the new hands-free state law was briefly jailed when they discovered he had no license.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
An officer stationed in Lindale to look for violations on Maple Street Tuesday morning stopped a driver with a cellphone in his hand and the screen lit up, indicating it was in use.
The 32-year-old man said his license had been suspended due to no insurance. He was allowed to call his wife to pick up the van and arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and a distracted driving violation.
The law, effective July 1, bans the use of electronic devices while driving unless they can be accessed in a hands-free mode.