Report: Man destroyed property, grabbed woman
A Rome man is accused of breaking several items and grabbing a woman, tearing her shirt in the process, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Oscar Alonso Pena, 47, of 1041 N. Broad St., is charged with felony second-degree damage to property and misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Pena is accused of attacking the woman on Monday night and breaking items valued at $927. He is being held without bond on a hold from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.