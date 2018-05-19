Report: Man crosses jail guard line with drugs in pockets
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday after being accused of hiding 13 grams of meth and a digital scale with methamphetamine residue inside his pant pockets when he cross the jail guard line.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Pete Lindsey, 30, of 15 Clark St., was arrested around 9:27 p.m. Friday. He was taken into custody after police discovered he had been driving on a suspended license in a vehicle which did not have valid insurance. Once at the jail and after crossing the guard line, the marijuana and scale were found on him.
Lindsey is charged with felony possession of meth and crossing county guard lines with drugs without consent. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without insurance and driving while his license was suspended.
He was being held without bond on a felony probation violation warrant.