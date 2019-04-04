A Rome man faces an additional felony when he was reportedly found with methamphetamine inside the booking room of the Floyd County jail.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Joshua Dewayne Rittenhouse, 37, of 2612 Lake Ridge Circle, had methamphetamine in his wallet which was discovered when he was searched at the Floyd County jail in the booking room.
Rittenhouse is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line with drugs and misdemeanor contempt of superior court.