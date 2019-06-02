A Floyd County man was in jail Sunday accused of assaulting a woman in front of a young child.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brandon Hunter Settlemoir, 20, of 14 Sylvan Road, was arrested at 3 a.m. Saturday and charged with the felonies aggravated assault, intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and false imprisonment.
Settlemoir prevented the victim from leaving. He grabbed and choked her, causing severe injuries to her neck and the back of her head. The restrain occurred in front of a 10-year-old child.
A search warrant turned up over an ounce of marijuana in his residence, along with digital scales and small plastic bags. He also swore at the arresting officer in front of two young children and neighbors.