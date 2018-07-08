Report: Man choked woman, resisted police
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after a domestic incident in East Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Cody Pace, 37, of 705 Lee Avenue, was charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly choking a 40-year old female at his home between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived and got Pace out of the house, he refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed and attempted to re-enter the residence resulting in two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers.