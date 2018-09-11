Report: Man choked woman in early morning fight
A Floyd County man accused of choking a woman and breaking her TV was being held in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Devon Sanders, 35, of 4545 Alabama Highway, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with felony aggravated assault. He's also facing misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Sanders is accused of choking a 29-year-old woman with his hands and knocking her television to the floor during the altercation. He also resisted police putting him in the patrol car.