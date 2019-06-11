A man accused of shooting a 74-year-old after an argument at the end of May was allegedly found on Monday with a knife hidden in his jail cell and now faces additional charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Wallace J. Chambers Jr., 46, of 429 Branham Ave., had a knife hidden in the toe of his shoe inside of his cell at the Floyd County Jail.
Chambers is being charged with felony possession of a weapon by an inmate and is being held on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and probation violation.