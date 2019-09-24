A Rome man stopped on East Second Street and East Second Avenue on Monday night and is now facing a felony charge after police say they found drugs and open beer bottles.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Evan Tyler Abernathy, 22, of 520 King St., was found with two open beer bottles which he admitted to officers he had been drinking. He was also found with a bag in his pocket that contained Xanax.
Abernathy is charged with felony possession of a schedule IV substance, misdemeanor open container violation and driving under the influence.