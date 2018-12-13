A Cave Spring man arrested Wednesday now faces burglary charges after police say he broke into multiple structures on Dec. 8.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jody Dale Wade, 41, of One Georgia Ave., broke into a camper at First Apostolic Church as well as a vacant house on Tuckawanna Drive. He was previously charged with felony cruelty to children after coercing a 16-year-old to smoke marijuana and steal for him as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and pills not being in their original containers.
Wade is additionally with two counts of second-degree burglary.