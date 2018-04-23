Report: Man charged with aggravated stalking after violating a protective order
A Rome man accused of stalking a woman was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Richard Alan Broome, 36, of 250 First St., was found within 300 yards of the woman's address after he had been served with a temporary protective order to stay away. He also had a pipe with suspected methamphetamine in it.
Broome is charged with felony aggravated stalking and felony possession of meth. He's also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of a drug-related object.