Report: Man charged in beating of 17-year-old
A Kingston man was arrested on a felony warrant Monday after being accused of beating up a 17-year-old boy, resulting in his hospitalization.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Edwards, 31, of 252 Blarney Way, is charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery. He was in jail without bond Monday night.
The incident happened at Edwards’ home on July 24, around 8:50 p.m. The victim suffered a broken nose and injuries to his shoulders from the beating. There were three witnesses to the incident.