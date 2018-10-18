A Rome man is being held at the Floyd County Jail after police say he rear ended another vehicle Thursday morning and when his vehicle was searched officers found various drugs and a handgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vendondi Bershaud Creamer, 25, of 9A Redwood St., rear ended another car at Turner McCall Boulevard and Riverside Parkway. His car was searched because there was a strong odor coming from it; a small bag of marijuana was found along with a large amount of methamphetamine. Underneath the bag of drugs was a loaded .38 special handgun. Creamer was also holding a bag in his left hand that contained several Xanax pills. When he was sitting at the jail Creamer told officers there was 6 ounces of meth in the bag they confiscated, when asked how he knew that Creamer stopped talking.
Creamer is being charged with felony charges of possessing a firearm during a felony, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and trafficking methamphetamine. He is also being charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana under one ounce and following too closely. He is being held without bond.