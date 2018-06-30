Report: Man caused over $2,000 in damages to home during burglary
A Rome man remained in jail Saturday pending a $5,700 bond after being accused of cutting and removing wire — sold for $16 — from a Sproull Road home while causing over $2,000 in damages.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charlie Eugene Parker Jr., 20, of 706 S. Broad St., was taken into custody at the Joint Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza, on Friday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m. He is charged with felony first-degree burglary and criminal damage to property in the first degree. He is also charged with misdemeanor theft by taking.
The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime on April 21. Cameras at the home captured footage of his vehicle at the home. Though he sold the wire for $16, it was valued at over $300.