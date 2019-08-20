A Rome man who was arrested on an aggravated stalking charge now faces additional charges that he seriously damaged an apartment on Crane Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jakhymbai Patrick Johnson, 20, of 5 Mallard Court, who was arrested early Monday morning, is now charged with felony criminal damage to property in both the first and second degree along with interference with government property in connection with a July 9 incident at a Northwest Georgia Housing Authority residence on Crane Street.
Johnson is accused of causing more than $3,000 damage to an apartment during the altercation with an person he had been ordered to have no contact with.
He is also charged with terroristic threats and acts, pointing a weapon at another, possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime, reckless conduct, criminal trespass and battery.
A Rome woman also faces a felony charge after she reportedly interfered with police in taking Johnson into custody.
Phelicia Johnson, 38, of 5 Mallard Court is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal.