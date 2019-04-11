A Rome man was charged Wednesday with cashing a check for over $1,000 on the Clayton County Sheriff's Office account, and the sheriff's office confirmed to local law enforcement the check was a fake.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Floyd Lee Lowman, 30, of 17 Melody Lane, cashed a $1,500.70 check at A1 Food and Beverage that he knew to be false. The check was from a Clayton County Sheriff's Office inmate account. The office said Lowman had never been an inmate at their facility.
Lowman is charged with felony printing, knowingly executing or negotiating a false check and theft by taking.