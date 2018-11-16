Jeremy Wayne Johnston

A Rome man was identified as the perpetrator of a blood bus break-in earlier this month with the aid of video surveillance equipment that was on the bus.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jeremy Wayne Johnston, 38, of 11 Mount Alto Road, is charged with felony entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft. He also faces a misdemeanor theft by taking charge.

A warrant alleges that Johnston entered a Blood Assurance mobile bus parked near the Blood Assurance office on Shorter Avenue on Nov. 4 and took a laptop computer, Bluetooth speaker, a GPS unit and a cell phone along with other miscellaneous items.

The Bluetooth speaker was pawned locally three days later.

Johnston is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.

