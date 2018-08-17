Report: Man brought marijuana over guard line
A Lindale man arrested Thursday on a simple battery charge received a felony charge after marijuana was found on him after crossing the guard line at the jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steve Wayne Culberson Jr., 35, of 312 E. 20th St., Lindale, was arrested Thursday around 9:06 p.m. at his home. He made “physical contact” with his live-in girlfriend, causing visible marks on her body.
Jail personnel then found marijuana in his boots inside the booking area.
He is charged with felony crossing county guard lines with drugs without consent. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.