Report: Man broke window on car to steal it off repair lot
A Rome man was in jail without bond Wednesday night after he reportedly broke out a window of a car and drove it away.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Clifford Fredrick Whatley, 30, of 14 John Ross Drive, was arrested on a warrant accusing him of breaking out the window of a 2006 Ford Taurus on a car repair lot on Aug. 22. The vehicle was valued at $2,000.
Whatley is charged with felony theft by taking. He was additionally charged with felony aggravated battery on a separate warrant issued Sept. 13.