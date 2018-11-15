A Rome man was arrested in connection with an incident on Nov. 13 where police say he tried to burn a house down.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony Curtis Langston, 56, of 420 Decatur St., violated his temporary protective order when he broke into the victim’s house without the victim’s knowledge. Langston poured gasoline in the living room where he intended to set the house on fire. He also lunged at the victim causing them to flee the house for their safety.
Langston is being charged with felony burglary of the first degree and arson in the first degree.