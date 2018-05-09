Report: Man broke into home to steal pair of pants
A man who is accused of breaking into a home to get a pair of pants has been arrested on a felony burglary charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Aaron Randall-William Martin, 26, of 5700 Martha Berry Highway in Armuchee, turned himself in at the jail Tuesday to face the burglary warrant which was issued after he broke through glass in a door of a home on Mark Street May 6.
Martin continued to reach in and unlock the door in order to find a pair of pants. The victim said Martin told her that if she didn't let him in he was going to come in anyway.