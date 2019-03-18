A Rome man was arrested Monday, charged with breaking down a door and damaging an iPhone last week.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desmond Lavonta Brown, 26, caused $200 worth of damage to the victim's door frame when he forced his way inside. He took an Apple Watch valued at $200. Brown had an outstanding warrant that stated on March 10 he broke an iPhone that cost $1,200.
Brown is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and misdemeanor charges of theft by taking and criminal trespass under the family violence act.