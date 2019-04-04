A 25-year-old Rome man is charged with breaking his father's little (pinkie) finger as well as a vase in an altercation.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
James Tyler Young of 233 Nowak Road, got into a fight with his father then got in a car while under the influence of alcohol. He struck a camper, a well and then wrecked the vehicle. Young never reported these damages to the owners or officials.
Young is charged with felony aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run, failure to report an accident resulting in property damage and failure to notify owner of striking an unattended vehicle.