Report: Man bit police officer
A 28-year-old Rome man accused of biting a police officer was in jail Wednesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Larry Eugene Cordle II, 28, of 3 Knollwood Drive, was arrested at his home Tuesday and charged with two felony counts of obstructing officers and the misdemeanor simple battery and criminal trespassing.
Cordle reportedly knocked over a file cabinet and slammed his front door so hard he damaged it. As Rome police officers were arresting him, he bit one on the hand and kicked another in the leg and arm.