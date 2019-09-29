A Lafayette man wanted in three counties was arrested in Rome and is being held without bond on felony shoplifting charges.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Jesse Alan Conway Jr., 26, of 4625 Highway 151 in Lafayette, is banned from all Walmarts – but he entered the West Rome store at 2510 Redmond Circle at least six times to steal computers and other items.
Warrants state that between Dec. 1, 2018, and Aug. 5 he stole about $4,000 worth of desktop PCs, televisions, a drone and other electronics.
Rome police staked out a church parking lot Saturday after an investigator said Conway was planning to meet a woman there to sell her an Apple watch. When an officer approached Conway's car, he jumped out and ran across a field, tossing away items as he fled.
Police traced the owner of the vehicle he abandoned, which led them to Conway. He had a small bag of suspected methamphetamine in his pocket when he was arrested.
Conway is facing three felony counts of shoplifting, possession of meth and felony failure to appear in court.
He's also charged with three misdemeanor counts of shoplifting, misdemeanor failure to appear, driving without a license, obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.
Conway also is being held on unspecified charges for the Gordon County and Walker County sheriff's offices.