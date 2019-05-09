The final individual reportedly involved with trying to give an inmate prohibited items to take back to Floyd County Prison was arrested in Florida on Wednesday and transported to Floyd County jail.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Anthony Charles Gates, 52, of 10159 Commons Way, Jonesboro, conspired with Toddia Hollis and Warithah Jallah Allah to give Toddrick Hollis, an inmate at the Floyd County Prison, contraband while he was on work detail at the Public Animal Welfare Services. Gates was the one who took the items to the PAWS facility.
Gates is charged with felony conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act and giving an inmate prohibited items.
The items included 31 balls of tobacco, over six ounces of marijuana rolled into 10 balls, a case of Corona beer, a pair of sunglasses, 35 photographs of women in various clothing, a cell phone and 40 cigarillos.
Toddia Hollis and Allah turned themselves in during September and October of 2018.