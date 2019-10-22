A Rome man faces a felony aggravated assault charge after reportedly attempting to run over a woman with his automobile in West Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Martin Waits Sr., 51, of 5 Springdale Drive, attempted to run over a woman with the intent to kill her Monday afternoon near the intersection of Springdale Drive and Lavender Drive.
Waits was also charged with misdemeanor battery, cruelty to children, failure to maintain a lane and a safety seat violation. A six-year old was in the vehicle with Waits at the time of the incident.