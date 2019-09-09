A Rome man is in Floyd County Jail on Monday after police say he attacked another man who his girlfriend said attempted to inappropriately touch her.
According to police reports:
Jacob Conner Stiles, 17, of 117 Hycliff Road, met his girlfriend and another man at her house after the two returned from Atlanta. Stiles' girlfriend had sent him messages over social media saying the man she was with tried to inappropriately touch her during the trip.
Stiles punched the man in the face several times at a Williamsburg Drive residence on Sunday. Stiles' girlfriend provided police with the social media messages but declined to press charges against the man she was with.
Stiles is charged with felony aggravated battery.