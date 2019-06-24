A Rome man is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle after he allegedly battered a woman at a location on Warren Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James D. Cochran Jr., 35, of 839 Warren Road, is accused of entering a home around 2:30 a.m. on June 20 and attacking a woman.
He slapped a woman and punched her in the head causing visible injuries before breaking her phone and leaving the residence with her vehicle. In the process of leaving the residence, Cochran caused more than $500 damage to the victim's vehicle resulting in a felony criminal damage to property charge.
Cochran is also charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal trespassing.