A Rome man was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats after he cut a person with a boxcutter at Dollar Tree on Maple avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vincent Whitaker, 51, of 416 E 20th St., was arrested at the Dollar Tree on Maple Avenue after attacking and cutting a person at the store, causing "serious bodily harm." He threatened to commit acts of violence to the person and other bystanders.
Whitaker also willfully resisted law enforcement officers by refusing to listen to lawful commands. For this and the above crime, Whitaker was also charged with obstruction of officers and cruelty to children in the third degree.
As of Monday morning, Whitaker is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail.