An incident on Radio Springs Road last November has resulted in a felony aggravated assault charge against a man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Jordan Mitchell, 27, of 64 Acorn Road, was arrested at a location on Doyle Road Wednesday on a warrant alleging that he used some kind of bat to attack a victim at a home on Radio Springs Road during an altercation a little over two months ago.
Mitchell is charged with felony aggravated assault, a felony probation violation and misdemeanors for criminal trespassing and failure to ap-pear.