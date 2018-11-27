Police responding to a domestic incident arrested a Rome man for possession of a stolen firearm early Tuesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Kirk Johnson, 34, of 301 Watters Street, is accused of striking a woman in the face causing swelling to an eye and lip. When police took Johnson into custody at a location on Link Street, he had a quantity of marijuana, a digital scale with marijuana residue and a stolen firearm.
Johnson was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, a probation violation and battery.