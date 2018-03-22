Report: Man arrested with marijuana in jail
A Lindale man has been charged with a felony for having marijuana in the back of the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roger Carter Weems, 31, of 2361 Old Cedartown Highway, was found to be carrying the marijuana inside the jail around 7:30 Wednesday night.
Weems was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance by an inmate.
Weems was originally arrested Tuesday on a hold for the Georgia Department of Corrections and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.