Report: Man arrested on assault charges after attacking woman
A Rome man was in jail without bond Monday night, accused of attacking a woman, including breaking her pinkie toe, punching her in the face and hitting her with a metal shelf.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Julian Cux-Garcia, 38, of 4 E. Ninth St., Apt. A, was arrested at his home around 3:30 a.m. Monday. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both under the Family Violence Act. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery, under the FVA, and willful obstruction of law enforcements officers.
Cux-Garcia caused the woman “great bodily harm” when he hit her multiple times in the head with a metal shelf. He also punched her in the face, further injuring her, and grabbed her pinkie toe and broke it.
When an officer attempted to arrest him, Cux-Garcia pulled away from him while failing to respond to his verbal commands.