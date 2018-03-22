Report: Man arrested after using false ID to get job
A Rome man has been jailed after allegedly using a false identity to get a job with a local building supply business.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Edgar Roberto Perez-Merida, 45, of 7 E. Glover St., was arrested Wednesday after police determined he used the name David Escobar III to get a job at a local business.
Perez-Merida was charged with a felony count of aggravated ID fraud and one misdemeanor count of battery. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.