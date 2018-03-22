You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Report: Man arrested after using false ID to get job

Edgar Roberto Perez-Merida

Edgar Roberto Perez-Merida

A Rome man has been jailed after allegedly using a false identity to get a job with a local building supply business.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Edgar Roberto Perez-Merida, 45, of 7 E. Glover St., was arrested Wednesday after police determined he used the name David Escobar III to get a job at a local business.

Perez-Merida was charged with a felony count of aggravated ID fraud and one misdemeanor count of battery. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.

 

Comments disabled.