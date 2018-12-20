According to police, a man who had been passed out drunk on the sidewalk along Martha Berry Boulevard was taken to jail on a felony charge after punching a responding police officer in the head.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dennis Dewey Jordan, 58, of 1208 Abrams Road, Silver Creek, was charged with felony obstruction of the officer who was attempting to tend to him after he had been screaming and cursing at customers going in and out of a business.
In addition to the felony obstruction, Jordan is charged with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, giving police a false name and simple battery of a law enforcement officer.