Report: Man arrested after firing shots at vehicle
A Lindale man remained in jail without bond Friday night after allegedly firing a shot into a vehicle in the Shannon area.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin David Dowdy, 18, of 405 Park Ave., was chasing victims down the road near the intersection of Ga. 53 and Burlington Road Thursday night when he fired a .25 caliber pistol multiple times from his truck.
Reports do not indicate that anyone was hurt and at least one bullet was recovered by police during the investigation.
Dowdy has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanors for discharge of a firearm near or on the roadway and three counts of reckless conduct.